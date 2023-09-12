An estimated 80% of the trash in our waters originates from land. Litter and debris along our roadways end up in stormwater systems which ultimately lead to rivers, lakes and open waters. To protect our waters, the Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup is conducted the third Saturday of every September. The next Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Last year, volunteers participated in 40 locations throughout Pasco County. Some 1,268 volunteers worked for 3,512 hours picking up 23.3 tons of trash.
The local cleanups, mobilized by Ocean Conservancy, are part of the largest worldwide volunteer effort on behalf of ocean health. Since 1986, the International Coastal Cleanup has captured more than 348 million pounds of trash with the efforts of over 17 million volunteers.
