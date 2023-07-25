Marlowe Jones suing city for $2 million
NEW PORT RICHEY — Three years after Marlowe Jones was arrested — he claims falsely — in the aftermath of a Black Lives Matter protest and a little more than a year after being acquitted of battery on a police officer and felony obstruction, a federal judge has denied a request to dismiss Jones’ subsequent $2 million lawsuit against the city of New Port Richey. The suit claims, among other things, that Jones was arrested without cause and without being told what his charges were, and that he was mistreated while in custody. He says he still suffers physical pain as well as nightmares, depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as the result of his ordeal.
Recently, federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle denied the city’s request to dismiss the suit in its entirety after Jones and his attorney, Kevin Ross-Andino, removed individual city officials named along with the city as a whole: City Manager Debbie Manns, former Police Chief Kim Bogart, former New Port Richey Mayor Rob Marlowe, Det. Timothy Berge, former police officer Nicholas Rickus and Operations Lt. Christopher Mellecker. The city has until July 27 to respond or Mizelle’s ruling becomes final.
“I feel happy that justice is moving forward in the right direction,” Jones told the Suncoast News. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m confident the judge will give us a fair trial. In my opinion, everything is moving the way it should.”
Jones said he wants the wheels of justice to keep spinning, and ultimately stop.
“I’m excited this part of life is moving forward. I want my old life back,” he said, saying the case has dominated his life for three years and he would like to spend time with his children, travel and live normally.
He has no intention, though, of backing down.
“I want my day in court,” he said. “I want justice, and I want accountability.
“I love my family here, the community. My family will soon be celebrating 100 years in the community,” he said. “I think I will be forever entwined in this community.
“I’m thankful for the support of my family and my community, and I’m thankful for myself for not giving up. I’m proud I stood up for what I believe, and for the Constitution.
“The reason that I fought is because I don’t want this to happen to any other person. I don’t want anyone else to lose their rights under the Constitution. I want to inspire people. Young people tell me I inspire them, and that makes it worth it.”
Jones is the legal organizer in Pasco County for Faith in Florida, which, according to its website, has a mission “to build a powerful, multicultural, nonpartisan network of congregation community organizations in Florida that will address gun violence, voter suppression, systemic racial/economic issues that cause poverty for our families and help build a beloved community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.