PORT RICHEY — The handwritten sign behind the counter at Jersey Gurls Subs N’ More at the food court in Gulf View Square said it all: “We have Taylor ham (pork roll).” Jersey people know them there are fightin’ words, and that the fight is an inside joke people from different parts of the state tend to use as an ice breaker.
The ice was broken Aug. 20 when area members of the club Jersey Girls Who Live in Florida descended en masse at the newly opened second site of Jersey Gurlz Subs N’ More — the first is a popular shop in Spring Hill. Not to be confused with, say, cast members of shows like Jersey Shore, a “Jersey Girl” is a term popularized by the Tom Waits song (more commonly known from Bruce Springsteen’s cover) and it applies to any woman from New Jersey, no matter their age.
The group at the mall food court comprised women of all ages, all ethnicities, and all parts of the state. They were there to schmooze, dance (there was a DJ) and, most of all, enjoy food from what Jersey girls truly believe is one of the few purveyors of decent subs in all of Florida.
Shiv Nol, a member of Jersey Girls Who Live in Florida, told the Suncoast News that the group holds some kind of event once a month, and when they discovered that the sub shop, a favorite in Spring Hill, was expanding to Port Richey, “We wanted to support it. (The club) finds sisterhood, and we wanted to support a woman-owned business.”
Plus, attendees said, “The food is awesome.”
In Port Richey, Jersey Gurlz Subs N’ More is serving up its subs, sandwiches (different things in Jersey) and more in what it and others hope will be a revitalized commercial space in the struggling Gulf View Square. Like so many along the U.S. 19 corridor, the once bustling center has succumbed to the changing times. Sites of anchor stores such as J.C. Penney’s and Macy’s — and soon, Sears — have been converted to apartment complexes.
But unlike some other malls, Gulf View Square is fighting back. Longtime stalwarts such as Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse and Crown Diamond Jewelers continue to do business there, public buses continue to drop off and pick up people who want to shop there, and shoppers from moms with toddlers to teens to retirees show up to shop at the specialty stores more and more, as the mall insists on making itself relevant to modern shoppers.
That effort included, on Aug. 12, a grand reopening of the food court at the mall. And one of the vendors is Jersey Gurlz.
