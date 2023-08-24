Hudson Eagles #3997 Aerie is reaching out for the public’s help and support with its inaugural Dice Charity Run. The group will be collecting this year for Operation Stand Down until the end of September. The amount raised from the charity run will be announced at an event Nov. 11.
Operation Stand Down is a time for the community to connect with homeless veterans and to begin to break down the barriers keeping them on the streets. The “hand up, not a handout” philosophy of Operation Stand Down requires the work of countless volunteers, businesses, and local, state and national organizations.
Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated. For more information, call Pam Baione or Caren Klenert, Hudson Eagles #3997, at 727-868-3997 or email eagles3997@gmail.com.
