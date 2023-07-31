HUDSON — Homeless Solutions of West Pasco has begun the process of converting itself into a 501(c)(3) corporation, its founder, Deborah Eubanks, announced at the group’s meeting July 26 at the Hudson Regional Library.
A 501(c)(3) is a nonprofit corporation (i.e., it does not sell shares or pay dividends) that qualifies for federal and state tax exemptions because of its charitable activities. Achieving such status is a lengthy, complicated and somewhat expensive enterprise, but Eubanks said it will help Homeless Solutions with funding for projects such as clean-ups, or simply taking someone to the doctor.
Those types of activities were not on the table in April, when Eubanks set up a Facebook group she hoped would attract a few people who would join her in confronting Pasco County commissioners about the growing problem of homeless camps in Hudson. Eubanks was alarmed about the blight, sanitation and health risks, presence of felons and sex offenders, deaths such as a drowning, and violence, including a machete attack on code enforcement officers proliferating in her neighborhood. The group quickly grew to almost 500 members.
Her aim at the time, she told the Suncoast News, was focused solely on eliminating the camps. That remains a focus of the group, which is researching owners of properties where unhoused people are camped and asking them to sign trespass agreements (TAs) with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. This would allow law enforcement to remove squatters and campers from buildings and grounds of absentee owners. And some meeting attendees and Facebook commenters have called for the people who live outdoors to have all their possessions thrown into dumpsters and then be shipped “back where they came from.”
But Eubanks said that as she learned more about the issues—those that bring people into a state of homelessness and those that, for example, prevent them from having anywhere to go after being kicked out of a camp--she expanded the scope both geographically—there are more than 60 documented camps in Pasco County, with most on the west side—and in terms of working toward solutions. She has lobbied the county to create a temporary home—be it a shelter, tent city or other workable option—where people can live while they recoup and gain the resources to rejoin the housed. She has talked openly about the lack of resources available to many.
“I wish I was a millionaire so I could build rehabs,” she said. “Appropriately designed one.” Eubanks is also interested in exploring and promoting shared housing as a solution for many people, both in terms of more common roommate situations and, for example, intentional housing with private bedrooms and bathrooms for numerous people who then share a communal living space.
For more information, see Homeless Solutions Of West Pasco on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.