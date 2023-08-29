HOLIDAY — Residents of Holiday Lakes Estates came out to meet representatives of Dominium Apartments, a developer of affordable workforce housing, at the Holiday Lakes Estate Civic Association’s clubhouse Aug. 15. They were there, Holiday Lakes Civic Association president Melissa Tyler told the Suncoast News, because they objected to what they believed would be traffic nightmares in their neighborhood.
A week later, Tyler said in a phone interview, the community seems to be divided between those who oppose the project and those who support affordable housing in their hard-strapped community.
The development in question is a planned 228-unit development of affordable homes that Dominium hopes to build on 17.5 acres of undeveloped land on Sweetbriar Road that is close to three public schools. At the Aug. 15 meeting, representatives of Dominium said that residents of the complex would be limited to two cars per unit, and that it would be designed so that there would be only one access road (barring gated access for emergency vehicles) to the complex, but residents said that that still meant an additional 500 vehicles on the road during peak times, and they were especially concerned as most children in the community walk or bike to school.
The project in question would provide affordable housing, which, Dominium explained, is not the same as low-income housing subsidized by programs such as Section 8. Affordable housing provides rental properties to people who, in general, earn 60% or less than the median income in their area. In Pasco County, that designation applies to many families where the primary wage earners are teachers, police officers, health care workers and those in similar occupations. In May, David Engel, Pasco County’s director of economic growth, said that 42% of county workers were commuting from outside the county because they could not afford the housing costs in Pasco.
The Dominium development would provide housing for those people, a representative said at the meeting, at about $400-$600 less per month than market rate, which at that income level is a huge margin. Dominium builds affordable housing throughout the state, and in December received preliminary rezoning approval from the city of New Port Richey to build an affordable housing complex on Sea Forest Drive north of Marine Parkway.
The complex in Holiday would be visually indistinguishable from market-rate housing, both internally and externally, Dominium representatives said at the meeting.
Tyler told the Suncoast News in a telephone interview that in her estimation, the community is divided in its reactions to the proposed complex. On the one hand, she said, people recognize that homelessness is a huge issue, especially in their area although also throughout Pasco County as a whole, and affordable housing is a critical need. On the other, she said, many are concerned about the increase in traffic, as well as the displacement of wildlife that occurs with development: She said that development has already led to an increase in coyotes and wild hogs venturing into residential areas.
Tyler said her organization represents Holiday Lakes Estate East and West, but because of issues such as COVID it currently has only about 50 members although the community is about 2,000 strong. She said that neither Dominium Apartments nor Pasco County officials had notified the community of this project and that, although a representative of County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey attended the Aug. 20 meeting, the county has not responded to further communications.
