Leadership change announced after lawmakers cite reports of bad conditions in operating theaters, among other issues
After a series of setbacks this year, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital is under new leadership.
Chief executive Regina Temple is stepping down after 4 years as leader of the Hudson hospital, HCA Healthcare officials said Aug. 1. Sally Seymour, chief executive of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital since 2022, will take over as interim chief executive at Bayonet Point, the company said. The switch was first reported by NBC News.
Seymour, who has 20 years’ experience in health care, previously served as chief operating officer at HCA Florida Trinity and HCA Florida Fawcett hospitals prior to her promotion to chief executive.
The change comes after a troubled 2023 at Bayonet Point.
In March, congressional lawmakers Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Gus Bilirakis wrote to Temple demanding to know what the company was doing to fix problems there. The letter cited an NBC News report that found doctors and other medical staff at the Hudson facility had reported safety concerns to management for more than a year. Those problems included cockroaches in operating rooms, unsanitary surgical instruments, inadequate monitoring of intensive care patients and people waking up during surgery.
One month earlier, a National Labor Relations Board investigation found that the hospital interrogated employees about their union activity, threatened them with termination or other reprisals and created the impression that workers discussing unionization were under surveillance. The hospital resolved the allegations in a settlement with the federal agency requiring it to post notices on bulletin boards for at least 60 days stating workers have the right to unionize and that hospital management will not threaten or carry out surveillance on employees.
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education in April also placed the hospital’s internal medicine residency program on probation. The agency declined to provide information on the reason for the decision.
“We are working diligently to resolve the issues, which are not related to patient care, and help ensure our internal medicine residents continue to have a good educational experience,” said Bayonet Point spokesperson Jennifer Brake in an email.
A publicly traded company, HCA is the nation’s largest health system with about 180 hospitals including more than 40 in Florida. In 2021, it reported earning $58.7 billion in revenue with profits of about $7 billion.
Temple, a board-certified hospital administrator with more than 27 years’ experience, joined Bayonet Point in 2019 from San Antonio, Texas, where she held executive leadership roles with the Baptist Health System, including president of Mission Trail Baptist Hospital.
She will continue to be an HCA employee serving in an advisory capacity, said spokesperson Deb McKell.
“We are grateful for her dedicated service to our hospital including her leadership in expanding and renovating our emergency department, the opening of a new inpatient rehabilitation program, construction of a new patient tower and a multi-year patient room modernization project that is now underway,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.