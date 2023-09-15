Harvester Community Church at 2432 Collier Parkway in Land O'Lakes will hold its Pumpkin Patch Festival starting on Saturday, Oct. 7, and will continue every day through Halloween (or while quantity lasts).
Sale hours are Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.
On Monday, Oct. 16, there will be a one-day special “Playtime in the Patch Day.” All kids from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade can come to the Pumpkin Patch from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be games, hands-on activities, story time and plenty of time for choosing your pumpkins.
The Harvester Community Church is holding a Pumpkin Patch Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the church grounds. Admission and parking are free for this event.
