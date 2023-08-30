Gulfside Hospice will host an inaugural Hospice Heroes Breakfast Benefit on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8-10:30 a.m., at Plantation Palms Golf Club in Land O’ Lakes.
Tickets and sponsorships for the event are available now and can be purchased by visiting www.GulfsideHospiceHeroes.org. Early registration is encouraged as seating is limited.
Gulfside’s Hospice Heroes program allows the families of patients to thank a Gulfside team member by naming them a Hospice Hero with a donation of any size in recognition for their hard work and dedication to provide compassionate care for its patients.
