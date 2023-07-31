Hop on Thrifty’s Shop Tour for an afternoon of shopping for a cause at the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes. Partnering with Thrifting Bus Tours, the nonprofit thrift stores will be offering a chance for customers to visit three locations in one day onboard a luxury coach bus.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the bus tour will take passengers to three of the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes across Pasco County, as well as provide a boxed lunch, goody bag, games and prizes during travel time. Tickets are $43 plus tax per person, and also include a 20% shopping discount at the three stores along the route.
Three bus groups will board at various locations across the county, and then travel from store to store to allow participants to shop at each location, returning to their original boarding location at the end of the tour. Boarding times and locations include:
• 9 a.m. at the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppe in Zephyrhills, 36524 State Road 54
• 10 a.m. at the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppe in Hudson, 12154 U.S. 19
• 10:30 a.m. at the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppe in New Port Richey, 6117 State Road 54
Each bus group will have limited seating, so advance tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased at www.GulfsideThriftShops.org and more information is available by calling 800-561-4883. The proceeds of all the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes benefit hospice patients and families in Pasco County.
