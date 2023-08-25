The Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes have announced the grand opening of its innovative Online Thrift Shoppe to complement its fleet of in-person stores throughout Pasco County.
Since 1992, the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes have provided affordable clothing, furniture and household items for Pasco County residents to purchase while supporting hospice care. Now the stores are offering a virtual shopping experience while staying committed to their loyal customers and mission of supporting hospice care in the community.
Shoppers can visit the Online Shoppe at www.ShopGulfsideThrift.org to browse through the online collection of items from the comfort of home. All proceeds from the virtual store will benefit patient care and bereavement programs at Gulfside Hospice, same as the brick-and-mortar locations.
The Online Shoppe features a large variety of items from each of the four locations, allowing shoppers to essentially shop all stores at once. Currently, each online purchase requires the buyer to pick up the items at their convenience from the designated store.
The Gulfside Hospice Online Thrift Shoppe can be found by visiting www.ShopGulfsideThrift.org and more information is available by calling 800-561-4883. Proceeds of all the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes benefit hospice patients and families in Pasco County.
