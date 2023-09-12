NEW PORT RICHEY– The annual Candace Glewen Charity Fashion Show will be held Dec. 5 to benefit Gulfside Hospice and to help provide patient care and bereavement support for the community.
The fashion show will take place at Spartan Manor in New Port Richey. Hosted by guest emcee Deiah Riley from ABC Action News, the event will feature a vendor expo, lunch, prizes and the latest fashions from Dillard’s at the Shops of Wiregrass modeled by local “celebrities” and community business partners.
Tables of eight can be reserved for $350 now through Oct. 31; prices increase to $400 per table on Nov. 1. Spots for vendors and sponsors are also available. The vendor fee is $75 when registered by Nov. 24. Sponsorships are available starting at $200 and include recognition at the event along with additional benefits.
The event started in 2017 and was renamed in 2021 to honor the legacy of long-time board member and friend of Gulfside Candace Glewen. For more information about this event visit www.GulfsideFashionShow.org and to view other upcoming fundraising events at Gulfside, visit www.Gulfside.org or call 800-561-4883.
