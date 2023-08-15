NEW PORT RICHEY — Lasagna. Baked ziti. Veal parmigiana. Spaghetti with clam sauce. They’re the Italian dishes many of us grew up with, and they’re getting harder to find among the plethora of Tuscan and Ligurian delicacies dominating the Italian restaurant scene.
“It’s comfort food; it’s the food grandma made. And I’ve been cooking that kind of food all my life,” said Erik Landers, who has already established his culinary cred with his Goodfellas sub shop in New Port Richey. He also is a former chef for Carrabba’s Italian Grill and at Joey’s New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant in Palm Harbor.
Now he’ll be cooking that food for the rest of us. Landers is renovating a building at 5446 Grand Ave., near the corner of Gulf Drive, in New Port Richey. If all goes according to plan, his Goodfellas restaurant will open its doors Oct. 1. The site was most recently home to Second City Pizza, Beef & More.
The restaurant will feature classic Italian American dishes and be open from 11 a.m. until at least 8 p.m. — later if traffic warrants, Landers said. It will have limited seating and unlimited take-out.
“Everything will be made from scratch,” he told the Suncoast News in a phone interview, “even the breadcrumbs. I grind the meat for meatballs; I make sauce every day.” The exception will be desserts, which, as in the sub shop, come from Junior’s, the famous Brooklyn-based emporium.
“I’m not a baker; I’m just not,” Landers said. “And if I can’t make the best, then I’ll buy the best.”
Providing the best is important to him, he said, and “I want the Goodfellas name to be as well known for quality in the new restaurant as it is over here (for the sub shop) in this neighborhood.”
Landers’ good reputation stems not just from the subs and sandwiches he sells, but also from his giving back to the neighborhood. Last year he began providing box lunches to children (no questions asked, but he has to see the child) on weekdays during the summer and on holidays when school is closed.
Landers lives in Palm Harbor but, he told the Suncoast News in January, “I've always owned and I've always worked for the most part out here in the Pasco area. And I've seen the community and the struggles that it has. When some kids don't go to school, they don't get to eat that day. That’s something that weighs on my mind.” This summer, he said, he gave away an estimated 550 bagged lunches, which include a sub, a small treat and a juice box.
Landers is applying for a license to serve beer and wine with his meals and said he doesn’t anticipate any problems getting it.
Goodfellas Italian Deli and Subs is in the former Cheese Village at 4134 Grand Ave. in New Port Richey, between Trouble Creek Road and SR 54. The phone number is 727-232-2474. For more information, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075952931648.
