NEW PORT RICHEY — Judging from the number of golf carts tootling around town — and the clamor to create crossings between New Port Richey and Port Richey — the iconic vehicle is the transportation of choice for a sizable number of residents, who, on their travels, all do the “golf cart wave” to one another, much as boaters do. But not everyone can or wants to invest in a golf cart when they want to tool around the city only once in a while, maybe for a special occasion or when guests are in town.
That fact pointed Ashley Simone, who grew up in Trinity, and her husband, David Wagner, to establish their new business, New Port Richey Golf Cart Rentals. Like similar businesses, they rent golf carts for a few days or a week. Unlike others, they will rent a cart for as few as three hours. For an extra fee, they will throw in everything (sans food) you need for a picnic or a fishing trip.
The couple — “just regular people,” Ashley told the Suncoast News — have day jobs and had no prior business experience, but identified their niche, studied everything they could find, and joined every organization they could find to set up their business, which they currently run from their home in downtown New Port Richey. They have three golf carts—gas and electric—which is the most they can keep in their garage and out of sight of the street, a requirement to do business downtown. When they expand, they will need a new site. They work staggered hours, and David’s job is close by and flexible about his leaving for short periods of time, so they’re available to deliver a cart whenever someone wants it—with the caveat that the shop closes down at 10 p.m. If you want it past then, you’ve got it for the night.
Simone said NPR Golf Cart Rentals will deliver outside the city limits, but the hourly and daily rates are reserved for downtown. Most rental companies, Ashley said, rent to vacationers, but “We want it to be more accessible to the people in New Port Richey, so that those who live here can join in the fun.”
Reservations and paperwork are done online; for more information, visit newportricheygolfcartrentals.com.
