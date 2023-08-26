PA-Briefs-ELKScheck-82323.jpg
Photo by PAT MORRIS/Suncoast News

On June 7, Elks Lodge 2284 in New Port Richey held “A Night for Heroes” gala to raise funds for the five first responding departments that serve New Port Richey: the city’s police department and fire and emergency services, Pasco County’s Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue, and the Florida Highway Patrol. On Aug. 15, Elks representatives came to the regular meeting of the New Port Richey City Council to present checks of $1,000 each to the New Port Richey first responders. From left are Police Chief Robert Kochen; Elks 2284 Exalted Ruler John Conners; Elks member Jeff Siegel, who organized the gala; and Fire Chief Chris Fitch.