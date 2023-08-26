On June 7, Elks Lodge 2284 in New Port Richey held “A Night for Heroes” gala to raise funds for the five first responding departments that serve New Port Richey: the city’s police department and fire and emergency services, Pasco County’s Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue, and the Florida Highway Patrol. On Aug. 15, Elks representatives came to the regular meeting of the New Port Richey City Council to present checks of $1,000 each to the New Port Richey first responders. From left are Police Chief Robert Kochen; Elks 2284 Exalted Ruler John Conners; Elks member Jeff Siegel, who organized the gala; and Fire Chief Chris Fitch.
Latest News
- DeSantis declares state of emergency in 33 Florida counties
- Softball coach arrested, charged with several sex crimes
- Funds for first responders
- Applications open for Section 8 waiting list
- SPAA announces grant recipients
- Gulfport set to celebrate Geckofest
- “Drift” to open at LAB Theater Project
- County’s emergency management monitoring area of weather, opening sandbag sites
- WWE’s Bray Wyatt, who grew up in Brooksville, dies at 36
- Pasco and Hernando still squabbling over County Line Road and sewers
Most Popular
Articles
- DeSantis declares state of emergency in 33 Florida counties
- Pasco and Hernando still squabbling over County Line Road and sewers
- PHSC narrows presidential field to four
- Bene’s Career Academy propelled by passion
- County’s emergency management monitoring area of weather, opening sandbag sites
- School Board approves renewing deal with Equal Opportunity Schools
- Hernando pets of the week
- Commission narrowly approves study of impact fee changes
- Pinellas County pledges $1.5M to save 14 wooded acres
- Pool company owner arrested, charged with failure to complete pools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.