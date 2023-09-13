The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff’s Charities, Farm Share, Moore-Mickens Education Center, the Gentlemen’s Course, Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at the Moore-Mickens Education Center, 38301 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dade City, on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served.
