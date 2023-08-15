HOLIDAY — Four Vietnam War veterans with eight Purple Hearts among them received well-deserved appreciation from a grateful crowd Aug. 6, in celebration of National Purple Heart Recognition Day (Aug. 7).
VFW Post 10167 and Auxiliary 10167 honored Con Virgin and Dan Hullet, who each earned two purple hearts and Ron Fournier, who earned three purple hearts, for their service in the U.S. Army, and John Lee, who earned his purple heart as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Purple hearts are awarded to service members who receive wounds serious enough to require medical attention at the time as a direct or indirect result of enemy actions. George Washington recognized such soldiers with what was then a “Badge of Merit” in 1782; Congress established National Purple Heart Recognition Day in 2000.
Auxiliary treasurer Kathy Binette, whose late husband, Roland, was a Vietnam veteran, told the Suncoast News this was the first time the post had held such a ceremony, and as far as she knows it is the only VFW Post in the area that does so. (The city of Dunedin held a recognition ceremony Aug. 6). The Holiday VFW plans to make it an annual event. Currently that means honoring members of the VFW (combat veterans who had “boots on the ground”) but that might later extend to other combat vets, she said.
The honored veterans received special T-shirts from the post along with flags that had flown over the U.S. Capitol and Congressional Certificates of Appreciation. The presentations were made by retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Custin, who is an aide to U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a member of the auxiliary. His father, Michael Bilirakis, who also served in Congress, is a member of the Holiday VFW post.
At the ceremony, the Anclote High School Jr. ROTC presented colors, auxiliary president Kim Wlodarski read a poem, Post Cmdr. Robert George introduced the honorees and district auxiliary president Nancy Sellers offered a prayer.
The afternoon included the dedication of a special bench crafted by, and two special parking lots for purple heart veterans painted by, Scouts of America Troop #834, who attended. George and Sellers presented certificates of appreciation to scouts Ruben, Kameron and Aaiden Arroyo; Anthony Khoury; and Joslyn Bradley.
VFW Post 10167 is at 4619 Bartelt Road in Holiday. The phone number is 727-938-5977 and the website is www.vfw10167.org.
