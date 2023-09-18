Former New Port Richey resident Michelle Wojciechowski has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against the city of New Port Richey, City Attorney Timothy Driscoll and city code enforcement officer Charles Morgan, claiming harassment.
Wojciechowski’s 39-page complaint was filed Aug. 21 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. She is represented in the suit by éclat Law of Altamonte Springs, the same firm that’s representing community organizer Marlow Jones in a $2 million lawsuit against the city.
In her suit, Wojciechowski accuses the city of “reviling, reprehensible, and repugnant behavior” that violated Wojciechowski civil rights; caused her financial, emotional and psychological harm; cost her a job; and eventually caused her to move out of New Port Richey.
The suit also alleges unlawful search and seizure, retaliation, violation of the Driver Privacy Protection Act, malicious prosecution, abuse of process, negligent hiring, negligent training and supervision of city employees, and trespassing.
In a statement, her lawyers alleged: “For two years, Wojciechowski has been the target of an extensive campaign of code enforcement violations led by city officials. This campaign escalated to criminal allegations, significantly draining her resources as she defended herself against the charges.
“The City overstepped its bounds by trespassing on her property under the guise of an inspection warrant, looking for additional reasons to add more violations. During this instance, they made derogatory and antisemitic comments about her wealth and home.
“Despite Wojciechowski’s attempts at every turn to appeal, comply, or communicate with the city, they consistently refused to engage with her, creating insurmountable obstacles that only compounded her emotional distress and financial losses.”
According to the complaint, Wojciechowski’s woes began shortly after she purchased property at 5445 Gulf Drive on Nov. 16, 2020. A licensed psychiatric mental-health nurse practitioner, she intended to open a mental health therapy practice there. Her complaint alleges that all of her efforts to obtain information about permits and regulations to set up her practice were met with indifference and non-responsiveness from city official. When she began complaining in public, and especially at City Council meetings, the city retaliated by inundating her with spurious code violations, the complaint alleges.
It also cites alleged harassment such as running her driver’s license multiple times, sometimes in a single day, and having police vehicles park outside the property. City suits filed against her for purported code violations were dismissed in her favor, the complaint states.
The city’s most egregious violation, according to the complaint, occurred on March 16, 2022, when it executed what Wojciechowski claims was an illegally obtained search warrant on the property. The complaint states that the warrant gave permission for one code enforcement officer to enter the property “with the presence of an owner or occupant over 18 years of age” on the premises and check for suspected code violations. But it alleges 13 city employees — including code enforcement, police officers and firefighters — forcibly entered her property when she was not present, searched through her personal belongings, broke a second-story window, and had her locks changed without her knowledge.
Body camera footage later released by police showed officers making Anne Frank-related jokes about the home of Wojciechowski, who is Jewish and who said the banter increased her fear of remaining in her New Port Richey property. She currently lives in Newport, Tennessee.
Wojciechowski’s complaint also alleges that the stress she was enduring during this time caused her to lose a job opportunity, and that she incurred costs of more than $60,000 defending herself from what she claims were the city’s frivolous suits. She is seeking court costs, attorney fees and associated costs in addition to $1 million in damages.
City Manager Debbie Manns did not comment on the allegations.
“It is my policy not to respond to inquiries related to pending litigation involving the city,” Manns wrote in an email to the Suncoast News on Sept. 18.
For more information, visit https://eclatlaw.com/wojciechowski-v-the-city-of-new-port-richey. Her lawsuit is Case 8:23-cv-01885, filed in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division.
Pat Morris is a staff writer for the Suncoast News. She can be reached at pmorris@suncoastnews.com.
