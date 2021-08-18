HUDSON — A Fivay High School graduate received good news after a tumultuous year dealing with the COVID pandemic. Tyler Borges was selected as the recipient of the UPS 2021 James E. Casey scholarship.
The scholarship is exclusive to the children of UPS employees, and Borges’ father, Michael, serves as the Port Richey part-time supervisor for UPS. Borges will receive $2,500 annually from the scholarship, and is eligible for up to $5,250 annually for tuition reimbursement.
“It was a big relief, a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Borges said. “When it comes to college, money is a big issue. I always knew I wanted to go to a bigger college in Florida, but I was worried I’d have to go to a smaller one first to get the funds and then go to a bigger one. Getting the scholarship really helped me finalize the fact that I’m going to UCF.”
Borges kept busy throughout his high school career. He worked two jobs, at Publix and UPS; was the president of five clubs at his school; earned his Associate of Arts degree at Pasco-Hernando Community College; and was selected as his school’s salutatorian. Looking forward to his next four years of college, Borges said he plans to have more fun.
At the University of Central Florida, Borges said he plans to go for two bachelor’s degrees, concentrating on chemistry and sociology. Although it’s early yet, Borges is contemplating a career in pharmacy or public health.
“With sociology, I took it in college for dual enrollment, and I loved learning about how we interact, social justice, how people are brought up to act a certain way, and stuff like that interests me,” Borges said.
The past year has presented multiple challenges, with Borges having to switch to online learning when schools closed and both his parents getting COVID – his father most recently being released from the hospital. Applying to colleges was not an easy task, Borges said, adding that he found his concentration suffered.
The James E. Casey scholarship, plus earning a Bright Futures scholarship, not only is a relief financially but mentally as well. Borges said he won’t have to rely on working two jobs to get through college, and he can focus on getting good grades and socializing with other classmates.
Education is extremely important to Borges. The more you know, the better off you are, he said. Looking at how the vaccines developed quickly for COVID, Borges credited the advancement of science to how it got done.
Borges left for UCF last weekend, and said he’d like to thank his parents, counselors, career specialists and co-workers who helped him get through the past year.
