NEW PORT RICHEY — Life Care Center of New Port Richey, a local skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, recently welcomed its new executive director, Lee Edmister.
Edmister has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and long-term health care from Southern Adventist University and has 17 years of experience working as an administrator. He began leading the center on July 20.
Located at 7400 Trouble Creek Road, Life Care Center of New Port Richey is one of 21 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Florida managed by Life Care Centers of America.
