NEW PORT RICHEY — The City Council denied Capital Towers’ request to build four townhouses rather than three in the middle of a residential street in downtown New Port Richey, but the decision left neighboring homeowners still bemoaning what they called the destruction of their neighborhood.
At its regular meeting July 18, the council considered a request from Capital Towers, owner of 5928 Central Ave., for a special exemption that would allow them to build four townhouses on the property rather than the three currently allowed. The lot sits in the middle of a block of single-family homes on the south side of Central Avenue between Jefferson and Madison streets.
As noted by both a representative of Capital Towers and city officials, the area is considered part of the downtown district and thus high-density zoning is permitted. The firm asked that the plot be rezoned from its current MF-14 status, which allows construction of a three-unit structure, to R3, which would allow construction of four units with a special exception — Capital Towers said its plans meet the criteria for the special exception. Its representative also said that if denied the special exception, the three-unit building will be the same size and meet the same standards as a four-unit building. The city’s staff and the Land Development Review Board recommended approval of the change.
Although the MF-14 is a given, residents of the area complained to the council that they had not been properly notified of LDRB meetings in order to give their input on the zoning change to MF-14. They said that their neighborhood is a cohesive community of single-family homes, some built as long ago as 1916, and that the introduction of a townhouse complex in the middle of their block would negatively affect their quality of life. A similar allowed structure, they said, is at the corner of a block, not in the middle, and that, to them, makes a world of difference.
During discussions of the issue, Councilman Peter Altman said that it was “rumored” that the cost of each townhouse would be $450,000. According to caldwellbankerhomes.com, the property sold last year for $205,000.
Also at the meeting, the council approved on second reading an ordinance that prohibits mobile homes from being located anywhere in the city other than in the Mobile Home District, and allows the placement of shipping units only in construction areas that have a permit and are actively under development.
