Discover Port Richey: More to see and do than most imagine

PORT RICHEY — July 4, 1914. “Nearly 200 persons gather in H. R. Nicks’ grove near the mouth of the Pithlachascotee River for the third annual picnic of Port Richey settlers,” reads an old newspaper blurb on the www.fivay.org history website.
It was a big gathering for the day, but what a difference 100 or so years makes; today, on any given weekend, thousands, not hundreds, gather in the Port Richey River District that surrounds Nicks Park, named in honor of the early Port Richey citrus grower who played host in 1914.
They’re there to hop between the several watering holes and restaurants. They’re there for live music. They’re there to rent kayaks, canoes or paddleboards to explore the river and winding trails of the coastal marshes. They’re there for scenic boat tours on the Miss Daisy, or perhaps to try their luck on the Tropical Breeze Casino boat. They’re also there to try their luck catching mangrove snapper from the fishing pier at Port Richey Waterfront Park, or perhaps going to the really big ones aboard the Reef Chief party boat.
Located along the river off the northwest corner of the U.S. 19 bridge that divides the city from New Port Richey, the River District has a lot to offer.
Visitors will find one of the newest additions, Whiskey Joes bar and restaurant. It has its own sand beach on the river. Catches Waterfront Grill and Rum River Bar and Grill have long been anchors there, as has Hooters restaurant, which sits directly on the river with a waterside dining deck.
Gill Dawg is a restaurant, tiki bar and live music venue that also offers kayak and boat rentals, guided boat tours and even scuba lessons. Opposite is a popular hangout called the Pirate Bar with food and drink. The tiki bar out back hosts themed activities like cornhole tournaments and wine tastings.
For good eats, don’t overlook the river on the east side of U.S. 19. Shark Bites on the River has food and a full-liquor bar; follow the smoke smell to Robert’s Smokin’ BBQ, also on that side of the highway.
With all that’s going on where the river meets the highway, there’s no doubt the River District is a bona-fide destination and a star attraction in a little city that for many years was only a place passed through on the way to somewhere else. The city certainly never was a vacation destination, but when one tallies up other things to see and do, Port Richey has a lot more going for it these days than in years past.
In addition to the attraction of the River District, there is Werner-Boyce State Park, where there also is a kayak rental concession, which along with the city’s waterfront park on Miller’s Bayou open up a couple of new options for nature lovers. It may not be a mega beach like those on the Pinellas County coast, but little Sunset Beach Park on the Gulf in Port Richey has come a long way in recent years, with updated shelters, restrooms, playground and additional parking. The shallow water means it lacks the breaking surf of a Clearwater Beach, but there is white sand and every bit as much sun as any beach in Florida.
Kid-friendly destinations in town include the new Urban Air Adventure Park, a large indoor playground and trampoline park guaranteed to burn off excess kid-energy (9560 U.S. 19). It’s not far from Congo River Golf, a jungle-adventure themed mini-golf attraction featuring live alligators (10555 U.S. 19). Just up the road to the north is Stop N Play game center, which has a small indoor mini-golf course in addition to score of popular video games (10933 U.S. 19).
Another place to get out the heat and explore in Port Richey is a treat for lovers of all things vintage. The Lyon’s Head Antique Mall draws visitors from far and wide and features a collection of antique stalls under one roof. Long known for its massive selection of items, it was a big antiquing destination in Holiday for many years, until relocating to Port Richey in 2015 (10447 U.S. 19).
There are two movie theaters in town: Cinema 6 in the Embassy Plaza and Regal Hollywood Port Richey just off U.S. 19 on Cinema Drive.
Geographically, Port Richey is a great hopping off point to interesting things north and south. The interesting and redeveloped downtown New Port Richey is 5 minutes south, and 10 more minutes on the road is the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Head north 15 minutes to Sunwest Park Beach and a few minutes more is Weeki Wachee State Park and the famous mermaid attraction.