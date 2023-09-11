TALLAHASSEE – The Department of Children and Families has announced two additional flexibilities for SNAP recipients impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
The flexibilities include mass replacement of benefits for individuals in the counties listed below who normally receive their monthly benefit between Aug. 15-28. This will eliminate the need for recipients to submit requests individually in the severely impacted areas. The second flexibility allows recipients to use their EBT card to purchase hot foods at participating retailers. Typically, food assistance benefits can only be used to buy unprepared foods, such as breads, cereals, meats, fruits, vegetables and poultry.
"We believe these flexibilities will help support families through the immediate recovery process, particularly households still awaiting power restoration,” said Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Our team has deployed to several communities to bring supplies, and additional supports. For more information on available local resources offered by the Department, please our website at www.myflfamilies.com/idalia."
Mass replacement of benefits will be issued for more than 38,000 households and will provide more than $8 million in food assistance. These benefits will be added to EBT cards automatically; individuals do not need to apply for the benefits.
Hernando and Pasco counties are in the mass SNAP replacement and the hot food waiver.
