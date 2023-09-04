NEW PORT RICHEY — There were informational talks, taste testings and even prizes centered around a controversial vegetable at the New Port Richey Public Library on Aug. 26 when the library joined with the NPR Environmental Committee and NPR FarmNet to sing its praises at what has become an annual Okra Occasion (i.e., bigger than a talk and smaller than a festival.)
Okra is most familiar as a fried side dish or a component of gumbo, but the vegetable — derided as a slimy mess by people who apparently don’t know better — is a nutritional powerhouse and easy to grow in quantity in our area. Thus, Dell deChant told the Suncoast News, more people should learn to enjoy it in more ways. deChant is chairman of the NPR Environmental Committee and an official with FarmNet.
To make the point, a group of cooks brought their best dishes featuring okra to the Magnolia Room in the library, where more than 70 people showed up to sample their wares and rate them. Prizes were awarded to the top three dishes.
First place went to Rose’s Bistro’s Okra Quiche; second place was awarded to Chef Larry’s Kitchen’s Okra Special, a spicy Caribbean dish; and Hayes’ Home Kitchen took third place for Spicy Vegan Bamya. Other participants were Ali & Nasrin’s Kitchen, which entered Tawa Friend Okra; Marilyn’s Kitchen, Brunswick Stew; a “mystery chef’s” Spicy, Saucy Succotash; O’Neil’s Kitchen, Okra Soup; and Tia’s Kitchen, New Recipe Okra.
The New Port Richey Rotary Club provided funding for the event and three other FarmNet occasions and festivals, featuring collard greens, loquats and sweet potatoes.
For more information about New Port Richey FarmNet and local urban agriculture, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
