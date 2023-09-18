In some areas, you’d never know anything happened. In others, you know nothing will ever be the same.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Pasco County, FEMA and volunteer organizations are providing families and individuals with everything from mops to home repairs to motel stays while they cope with what for some were devasting losses.
According to figures released by Pasco County, approximately 5,000 homes were affected by the storm; most of them were west of U.S. Highway 19, and most were damaged by flooding, although four were destroyed by fire.
FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, had 3,427 county residents registered as of Sept. 12 and as of that date paid out more than $5.5 million in aid.
Pasco County also has a disaster assistance program, and as of Sept. 12 received 26 applications for assistance. Of those, 11 were owner-occupied homes, some of which may be ineligible for assistance because their assessed home value exceeds the allowable maximum. The remaining applicants were renters. The county is currently assessing the property to verify damages and paying for eight families to stay in motels, using SHIP (State Housing Initiative Partnership) funds. The number of people displaced by the storm is unknown because many are staying with friends or families, or living in their damaged homes while they are being repaired.
Some of those repairs are being made and/or funded by volunteer organizations such as Rotary Clubs and the Salvation Army, and others that people don’t even know exist. Helping the person in need find the right source of help is one task being undertaken by the Knights of Columbus of the Diocese of St. Petersburg. David Cruz, the K of C’s disaster preparedness coordinator, told the Suncoast News in a phone interview that the Knights travel throughout the counties included in the diocese to provide aid. The Knights work with Catholic Charities to provide goods to people who need them and help coordinate people in need with the people who can help them, including the Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, United Methodists, Rotary Clubs, Feeding Tampa Bay, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and more.
Cruz also recently used his personal truck to take 100 cleaning kits for home and business owners to clean up their premises from the Salvation Army in Clearwater up to Pasco.
A former deputy director of Emergency Management in New Hampshire, Cruz maintains his EMT license and has extensive experience dealing with natural disasters. And like many other experts in the field, he cautions people to take warnings about storm surges seriously — almost if not all of the nearly 300 Pasco residents who needed to be rescued during Hurricane Idalia disregarded mandatory evacuation directives.
“When (people) think of a hurricane, they only think of what comes from the sky,” he said. “They don't think of what comes from underneath. And since we live in this part of Pasco in a waterfront community, no one gave any thought to the storm surge. It came from below. It was devastating because it entered people’s homes slowly, and then rose quickly. Of all the elements (in a storm), water is the most destructive, because it doesn’t only come in, it hangs out. And as it festers it brings mold spores, which can sicken people or even be deadly.”
As cleanup and restoration continues, residents can still apply for assistance from Pasco County, FEMA and private organizations, all of which have websites and many of which have Facebook pages.
