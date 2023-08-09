NEW PORT RICHEY—Residents of Colony Cove, a community just outside the city limits and adjacent to Meadows Dog Park, came in a group to complain about new pickleball courts being installed in the park, which the city is rehabbing. Aside from replacing basketball courts that are used by area children, they said, the courts will generate a level and type of noise that will negatively impact not just their enjoyment of their homes, but their actual health.
“We are just outside the city limits, so I guess we don’t count,” Ed Nash told city officials at the regular meeting of City Council on Aug. 1. However, noted Pam Bach, Colony Cove residents shop, dine and do other business in New Port Richey, and the city should have considered them when it decided to install pickleball courts adjacent to their homes.
At issue is the noise generated by pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the country. A tennis-like game played on a smaller court, it’s popularity has increased because it is easy to play for people of all ages and fitness levels. It also generates a particular type of noise—a “surprise” type noise that can startle some people —that they say will ruin their community, especially for those whose homes abut the fencing around the courts.
Speaking to Council, Pat Hanley referenced a 2017 study by William Thornton of Thornton Acoustics and Vibrations, that was commissioned by Punta Gorda resident Bernie DePaul, who blames the stroke he suffered on pickleball noise.
Thornton concluded that pickleball noise creates a health risk for hypertension, heart disease and similar conditions. He said the noise generated by pickleball is higher than standards set by national and international organizations such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization, and it significantly contributes to noise pollution.
Rush said his community will be especially hurt as residents are in their 70s and 80s, many with health issues and some who need to rest during the day. He noted that pickleball noise is considered harmful at a distance of 300 feet and his home is 35 feet away from the courts. The neighborhood, he said, is facing the choice of living where they can’t enjoy their homes and may suffer health effects or having to move and sell at a reduced cost (because the courts would presumably devalue their homes.) People also expressed concerns that some plans for the park indicate the installation of lighting, which made them wonder if the city was planning to keep the park open for players at night. Most city and county parks are open from dawn to dusk.
The Colony Cove residents said the introduction of pickleball courts took them by surprise. “We weren’t notified,” said Nash.
“You should be considerate and let us know what is going on, not just show up one day with a bulldozer,” said Bach. Work on renovating the park began July 10.
New Port Richey City Manager Debbie Manns said that the conversion of basketball courts to pickleball courts was included in the master plan, and the plans were included in two city newsletters. She added that she will meet with residents of Colony Cove to address their concerns and explain measures the city is taking to mitigate any problems.
Thornton’s study, however, said; “There are no eﬀective means (other than enclosing the entire pickleball court in a well-designed building) of reducing the noise emitted by the pickleball courts such as noise walls, barriers or screens. Although these types of solutions are frequently suggested, they are not eﬀective (for reasons of fundamental physics) and will not reduce the noise to acceptable levels.”
In other news
Also, at the meeting, the New Port Richey Police Department installed two new officers: Ronnie Hadley and Allen Wilson. Hadley is a Tarpon Springs native who graduated from Dunedin High School and holds an associate degree from Trinidad State Junior College. He has been a police officer for eight years in Colorado and Florida, including serving on a S.W.A.T. team and as a police academy instructor, taser instructor and juvenile justice representative.
Wilson grew up in Palm Harbor/Tarpon Springs and graduated from Tarpon Springs High School. He played football at Black Hills State University in South Dakota and then played professionally in Germany, France, Spain and Austria for three years. He graduated as a class leader from Withlacoochee Technical College.
