NEW PORT RICHEY — Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in New Port Richey is offering free classes in conversational English and American citizenship starting Sept. 26 and running through May 21. Classes will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. English classes are beginner through advanced; all classes are open to anyone.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church is located at 5340 High St. in New Port Richey. For more information, call 727-849-7521 or visit www.ladyqueenofpeace.org.
