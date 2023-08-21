NEW PORT RICHEY — Some students come because they’ve always had a knack for hair or nail art and they want to make a career out of it. Some come from successful careers in business or fields such as nursing, but now they’re ready to explore a new field that offers independence and satisfaction. Some come because they are in a financial bind and need to learn a skill that can provide them with a way to earn a living without having to spend years, and incur huge debt, before they can join the workforce. And some come because they just don’t know what else to do with themselves, and they learn only after enrolling that indeed they can confidently take their place in the commercial world of self-care.
All of them have found homes at Bene’s Career Academy. The school, which has campuses in New Port Richey and Brooksville, offers training for potential hairdressers, barbers, massage professionals, nail artists, aestheticians and more. It’s where, says owner and operator Patrick Bene, “passion inspires careers.”
Bene approaches most of what he does with passion, but the beauty industry wasn’t on his mind when he and his wife, Vicki, moved their family to Florida from Illinois; they were just looking to buy a profitable business. They looked at real estate, insurance, childcare, flipping houses and even video stores before buying Bene’s, which has branches in New Port Richey and Brooksville (and formerly Spring Hill).
“I know how to manage a good classroom, and I know how to run a business,” Bene told the Suncoast News. “That’s what I did. I worked as a controller of a multimillion-dollar business for some time, so you don’t need to know cosmetology (to run a self-care academy.) So that’s what I did.”
Bene’s Career Academy is a proprietary school which means its owners can make a profit. Many in that category have a bad reputation, mainly for gouging students and the government (in the form of financial aid) while providing non-existent training for non-existent jobs, creating graduates who are simultaneously crippled by debt and virtually unemployable.
Bene’s is 180 degrees from that. It’s tuition is affordable — currently around $17,000 for the whole program, and students can go directly into the workplace if they want after obtaining their licenses in 30 or sometimes even 20 weeks. But they can also take their time and work at their own pace: “We will keep them around as long as we can,” said Bene, noting that proprietary schools are heavily regulated and at some point the government is going to want current students to graduate.
They can always come back for more knowledge, however, Tanya Webb, skincare instructor and director of advanced education told the Suncoast News.
“I went to Mr. Bene, because there was such a need for advanced education once you get your license,” she said. “This industry is about continued education on an ongoing basis because it's continuously evolving. And when I went to him and I said we need this education because the only time people can get it in this area is when the huge hair show comes to town in Orlando, or everybody has to go to Miami. So he's allowed me to actually bring in some advanced education courses for the students, which is been a total game changer for them.”
Also a game changer is the help that Bene’s will give to students who don’t have GEDs (or a high school diploma), which is required to attend. Bene and his staff will help them either get a GED in order to enroll, or in some cases while they are also taking the Bene curricula.
“I have about 50 students I’ve helped get a GED,” Bene said. “While they’re in school: Here’s my carrot—the cosmetology license—and here’s the stick—keep studying for the GED. And I’ll hire a tutor specifically to teach them one on one.”
Bene’s teaching philosophy comes from his personal philosophy, which involves a lot of stick-to-itiveness. A serious athlete who competes in triathlons and the Iron Man, he set a goal, he said, of running the Boston Marathon 10 years in a row. The first year, he said, “I was the 30th finisher in Tampa, and when I got to Boston, I was ranked 8,000.” He successfully completed his 10-year plan, though.
“To get to 10, you have to get to eight,” he said. “To get to eight, you have to get to two. So what do I need to do to get to two?”
“We work with them as closely as we can, to help do whatever we can to get them through the entire program,” Webb said. “And I've actually seen some students throughout their program who would start to kind of fall off the wagon, and because we did everything we could to help guide them in the right direction, they've actually turned their lives completely around.”
It’s not just the students who benefit from the school, however. Both campuses offer clinics where the public can come for a variety of services--from massages to facials to make-up and more—performed by students under the close supervision of their instructors, for basically the cost of the products. And haircuts for veterans are always free.
Staff and students also are involved in community service projects. They recently did all the hair and makeup for teens from three counties who were attending a special prom at Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind, for example.
They also partner with the photographer David Wright, who donates his skills to provide nursing home residents with professional photos of themselves. Bene again provides the hair and makeup services. At the Brooksville campus, 100 schoolchildren were able to go back to school with current haircuts, thanks to Bene’s.
It’s the caring atmosphere and remarkable student growth that keep teachers like Webb loyal to Bene rather than in the luxurious spa where she used to work. “I have more of a passion for teaching,” she said.
“It’s like a family atmosphere. It's not corporate. So we have a lot more freedom to work with the students. We’re not following a corporate handbook. We're able to take each one of their individual situations and we're able to take that into consideration while we're working with them. And I think that's one of the best things about me being here, I've been offered plenty of other jobs. Like, people have tried to poach me. But I know I wouldn't be able to do as much for the students anywhere else that I can here because it is family owned.”
Giving to the community has been ingrained in his character his whole life, Bene said, crediting especially the influence of his father (“I watched him participate in Catholic Charities, in the Knights of Columbus, helping the Church.”) Currently he is chairman of the board of Pasco Kids First, president of Main Street New Port Richey and treasurer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Holiday.
“It's our calling to help those people who are underserved; it's our calling to help those people who have less than what we have,” he said. And that extends to those who need a shave and a haircut.
Bene’s Career Academy is located in New Port Richey at 7027 U.S. Highway 19 and the phone number is 727-848-8415, and in Brooksville at 698 S. Broad St., the phone number is 352-364-8502. For more information about programs, enrollment, clinic services and more, visit www.benes.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.