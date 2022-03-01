DADE CITY — There’s something truly special about the Bay Area Renaissance Festival; it’s a place where costumes, handmade crafts, songs, and adventure bring people from all walks of life together.
At the festival, you might encounter live elephants to ride, or pirates singing bawdy songs, or even creatures of myth and legend. The festival offers a special feeling of escapism that brings attendees back year after year.
Now in its second year at Withlacoochee River Park in Dade City, the festival will be held each Saturday and Sunday through April 3. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 12838 Auton Road, rain or shine.
Tickets are available for $19.95 per adult (ages 13 and older), $11.95 per child (ages 5-12), and $15.95 for seniors (65 years and older). Dogs are admitted for a fee of $10 and owners must sign a registration form, which can be found online. The festival will honor unused tickets purchased in 2020 and 2021, and those tickets must be presented at the box office for entrance. Season passholders from 2020 can present their name and medallion for four 2022 admission tickets.
“Everybody comes in and has a great time; they leave the craziness of the real world behind them,” said festival director Kathy Parker. “The site is beautiful, it’s going to be a significant change this time. It’s a bigger site and it’s so pretty. There’s so many mature trees, rolling grass, the air is clean — it’s a really nice space.”
Themed weekends will feature Pirates & Pups on March 5-6, Barbarian Brew Fest on March 12-13, Shamrocks & Shenanigans on March 19-20, High Seas Adventure on March 26-27, and Wonders of the World on April 2-3.
Entertainment such as stage shows are included with admission, but some activities are sold separately, such as readings, hair braiding, henna tattoos, rides, food, and games.
Walking around the Renaissance Festival, visitors are enchanted with the sets and costumes made by vendors. From kilts and 16th-century dresses to swords and axes, the festival offers a chance to let your hair down and put on a new persona.
“As people come here and meet the entertainers, they form personal relationships,” Parker said. “They feel almost like a family with this place. It’s true escapism. We have a lot of people that have high strung-type jobs, like lawyers, police officers, and restaurant workers. People come here and it levels the playing field.
“The lawyer who might be a bit snooty at work can come here and drink a beer with the boys and feel a part of everything,” she said. “I think it’s the camaraderie that brings people back over and over again.”
To learn more about what to expect at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, visit www.bayarearenfest.com or call 813-601-4848.
