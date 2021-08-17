AAAPP launches vaccine outreach program
The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco Pinellas, a local nonprofit organization focused on coordinating services to keep seniors healthy and independent, has initiated a specialized outreach initiative designed to empower seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vaccine Outreach Program will provide individualized assistance to adults age 60 and older and/or their caregivers who desire to be vaccinated and are otherwise impeded from doing so. Services offered by the AAAPP include but are not limited to the following: vaccine visits at home, coordination for free transportation to vaccine appointments, respite care for caregivers to get their vaccine and reminder calls for second vaccine appointments. This initiative is part of the statewide We Will Meet You at Home campaign, championed by the Department of Elder Affairs, to offer homebound seniors access to COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Now more than ever seniors and their caregivers need to get vaccinated,” said Ann Marie Winter, executive director. “We are here to help not only answer any questions they may have but also make appointments for both doses, provide transportation and help those who are homebound get the vaccines brought to them.”
Each year, AAAPP serves more than 50,000 local older adults through a variety of programs, including home meal delivery, transportation, adult day care, health and wellbeing programming, and information and referral services provided through the Elder Helpline. It is through AAAPP’s Helpline that those in need of services can be connected to the vaccination assistance available. Seniors and their caregivers who might be interested in obtaining these services are encouraged to call AAAPP’s Helpline at 727-217- 8111, option 4.
Gulfside Healthcare Services announces photo contest
Gulfside Healthcare Services is hosting its annual public photo contest to find photos to feature in Gulfside’s 2022 printed calendar.
Once printed, the calendars will be sold at the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes to help raise funds for hospice care and other patient programs. Past calendars have featured iconic sights of the county, wildlife, sunsets and more.
Each photographer may submit up to five photos, but a maximum of two winning entries per person will be used in the final calendar. All photos submitted must be taken in Pasco County and be sizeable for horizontal printing at 12 inches wide by 9 inches high. To view the full list of entry guidelines and submit photos, visit gulfside.org/calendar-contest. The entry deadline for the contest is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
After the deadline, entries will be reviewed by a committee of Gulfside staff and volunteers, and winners will be notified by Oct. 1. Each winner will receive five printed calendars, plus a coupon redeemable at any of Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppe. Winning photos also may be featured throughout the year on Gulfside’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
For more information visit gulfside.org/calendar-contest or contact Tanika Tucker, community outreach & design assistant, at 727-845-5707 or email publicrelations@gulfside.org.
Gulfside Healthcare Services is a nonprofit organization serving the community for 30 years. Its three lines of business include Gulfside Hospice, offering care for patients at end of life; Gulfside Palliative Care, providing treatment options for those with chronic illness; and Gulfside Home Health, helping patients stay independent through skilled nursing and rehab at home. For information, visit www.Gulfside.org or call 800-561-4883.
Pasco Coin Club Coin & Stamp Expo set
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County will present the Pasco Coin Club Coin & Stamp Expo, set for Saturday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Elks Lodge No. 2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
The show will feature coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry. Dealers will be on hand selling, buying and appraising. There will be door prizes. Admission and parking are free. Food will be available for purchase.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Legislative delegation to meet Sept. 1
Zephyrhills — The Pasco County legislative delegation will hold its annual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 1, state Rep. Randy Maggard announced in a press release.
The meeting will be held at Zephyrhills City Hall, City Council Chambers, 1st Floor, 5335 Eighth St., Zephyrhills. Maggard is the chairman of the delegation.
To be placed on the agenda to speak during public comment, fill out a public comment form at www.pascocountyfl.net/2123/Pasco-County-Legislative-Delegation. The deadline for submitting the forms is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
If you have any questions, contact Maggard’s district office at 813-780-0667 or by email to Jeffrey.Hawes@myfloridahouse.gov.
Wire Road pavement project starts in Zephyrhills
ZEPHYRHILLS — The Wire Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 16. Target completion date is Sept. 17, depending on weather conditions.
According to a press release from Pasco County, crews will focus on road base rehabilitation, milling, resurfacing and new pavement markings.
The project includes work along the entire three-mile stretch of Wire Road from County Road 54 to Gall Boulevard (U.S. 301). North- and southbound lanes will be under construction with single lane closures.
Work hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and message boards will direct traffic.
Asphalt Paving Systems is the contractor.
Tribute band brings the music of Heart
NEW PORT RICHEY — The band Love Alive brings the music of Ann and Nancy Wilson to the Suncoast Theatre at 8 p.m. on Aug. 21.
From “Barracuda” and “Dog and Butterfly” to “These Dreams,” “Alone” and “What About Love,” Heart rocked the music scene.
VIP seating in the first two rows is available for $40. General admission is $30.
For tickets, visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com. The theatre is at 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey.
Pepin Academies Foundation begins adopt-a-classroom campaign
The Pepin Academies Foundation has begun its second annual “Adopt-a-Classroom” campaign to help equip teachers and students with needed school supplies for the 2021-22 school year, the organization said in a press release. Individuals and businesses are invited to participate by sponsoring or “adopting” a classroom, with the option to donate to one Pepin Academies campus or support all three of its Tampa Bay-area campuses.
Adopt-a-Classroom funds will provide teachers with needed academic enrichment materials.
“Our goal is to best support all our Pepin Academies’ classrooms across Tampa Bay and give teachers and students the supplies they need to maximize their potential in a positive educational environment,” said Don Orrico, director of development at Pepin Academies Foundation.
Adopt-a-Classroom donations can be securely made online at www.pepinacademiesfoundation.org.
