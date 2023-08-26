The Pasco County Housing Authority will open online applications for the Section 8 Housing Voucher Program waiting list from Aug. 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m., through 4 p.m. Aug. 30. After that period, the authority will hold a lottery to select 1,000 applicants to add to the waiting list.
Section 8 is a federally funded program that subsidizes rent for qualified individuals and families. It is accepted by a variety of housing types and pays rent over 30% of the recipients’ total income. Acceptance into the program does not guarantee suitable housing will be available.
All applications must be made online at https:pasco.housingmanager.com. They can be completed using any device that connects to the internet; public libraries, Career Central and other organizations provide computers for public use.
Applicants will need to submit the name, date of birth, relationship and Social Security number for each member of the household; the monthly income for the household; and a valid email address for the lottery and follow-up.
Housing Authority staff will be available to help people with disabilities or otherwise need assistance completing the application; please send a message to info@pascocountyhousing.org to request assistance. The authority expects a large volume of applicants and will respond to requests as soon as possible.
The Pasco County Housing Authority is at 13391 7th St. in Dade City. The phone number is 352-567-0848 and the website is www.pascocountyhousing.org. Phones are answered during normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.