It’s hard to find a picture more heartwarming than a dog reunited with its owner, and in the three weeks that Pasco County Animal Services has had a worker dedicated to reunification, that has already happened eight times.
On Aug. 14, Carey King-Agin became the county’s first pet reunification specialist; her position was created using a $35,000 grant from Petco Love. The grant is good for a year, but Spencer Conover, assistant director of PCAS, said that he expects the county to see that its savings in housing and medical expenses for stray dogs will make continuing the effort cost effective.
In 2022, PCAS took in more than 3,200 stray dogs and cats, but its return-to-home rates were only 33% for dogs and 17% for cats, according to a PCAS press release. King-Agin is tasked with trying to find the owners of all animals brought into the county shelter as strays, but most of them are and will be dogs.
“Our goal is always to keep people with their pets,” Conover told the Suncoast News. “I think a long time ago, the goal of the organization was to get pets adopted. And what we realized was, there are no packs of wild dogs roaming around Pasco County. All of these pets belong to somebody. And we needed to shift our mission to ensure that we were putting as many resources into keeping people with their pets and getting stray and lost pets back to their owners as we possibly could.”
Agin-King uses a variety of means to find animal owners.
“If they come in with a microchip, I automatically scrub all the information that I can — contact them, leave voice mail,” she said. “A lot of times we'll have an email address. I can do that as well. If the information is not current, we can contact the implant facility, and maybe they have a secondary number or an emergency contact and I can reach out that way.
“It is trickier if they do not have a microchip, and that is the case with a lot of them. Luckily, when we do receive a stray dog, we get the jurisdiction, we get the cross streets. I utilize Google Maps and I zoom in on the area so I can see the surrounding area. If it looks like the dog possibly lives in that neighborhood, can I contact the HOA and see if I have immediate access to their email, or I can email them a picture of the dog and they can spread it out quickly, because technology is the fastest way.”
And social media is one of the best ways to use technology to spread the word. PCAS has always posted pictures of animals in its care on its website and Facebook pages, but now there is a plethora of social media sites solely for lost pets, along with neighborhood sites such as NextDoor, where the agency can post photos of its stray animals as well as cross-check against reports that owners of lost pets have posted.
Before, “We were so focused on getting animals adopted or medical care, or preventing them from coming in in the first place, that we really needed to dedicate resources such as Carrie and her position to looking at all of the different things we can do when a stray dog came into our shelter,” Conover said. “If a dog came into our shelter a couple of weeks ago, we would put its picture on our website and hope somebody came for them. Now we're looking at all these different cool things we can do to try to help that dog go back home.”
For more information, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/175/Pets-and-Animals of the PCAS Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.