Are you ready for live music, food, arts and crafts, and fireworks? It’s time again for Angelus Stock, happening Sept. 30, at 12413 Hudson Ave., Hudson.
Gates open at 11 a.m. Fireworks at nightfall presented by Patriotic Fireworks.
Tickets are $20 per carload, with festival style blankets and chairs welcome. Music will be provided by: The DooDads, Pfister-Pitts, Larry “Stretch” Mott, The Road Kings Remedy, The Bearded Brothers Band, and The Embry Brothers Band. For more information, contact Tammy Williams at 727-243-8293.
