NEW PORT RICHEY — Andre Julien’s first day as the new director of the New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center was July 24, when the center held a lunch party to welcome him along with Kevin Trapp, who has been the center’s assistant director for two months, and to thank Andi Figart for serving as temporary center director since May. Figart took on that responsibility in addition to her duties as library director. Trapp was recreation director for the town of Belleair.
Julien comes to New Port Richey from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, but told the Suncoast News that he has family and other ties in Clearwater and Tampa, so he’s very familiar with the area.
Julien’s career has always focused on athletic facilities.
“I’m a gym rat,” he told the Suncoast News. “I’ve always been in settings like this, and it eventually led me to believe I could have a career. It’s something that I tend to gravitate naturally toward, and that’s how I got into it. I did undergrad and graduate school majoring in fitness management.”
Julien has managed private facilities as well, and he praised the New Port Richey facility as an excellent one: “The aquatics facility is second to none.” He said he sees his job as director as “finding ways to support the team; that’s the main thing I’m going to do. The key is to onboard, to assess what’s going on, and a lot of what’s going on is good. The people here are high quality.” He added one area he’ll be exploring is, down the road, creating remote ways that people can participate, noting, “The pandemic changed the way people access physical fitness.”
The more accessible the better, he said, because “at the end of the day, I believe what we do helps people.”
“One of the most important things I do as city manager is put people in the right positions,” and Julien “was a very easy pick” for the director position, said New Port Richey City Manager Debbie Manns, who interviewed candidates along with Robert Rivera, director of public works, and Figart.
Figart, Manns said, helped her understand the core competencies needed for the role after taking it on herself. Manns noted that Figart was running both the library and the rec center in late spring through midsummer, when summer programming and activities were at their height.
“I can’t ever express my full gratitude to her for that,” Manns said.
The New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center is located at 6630 Van Buren St. in New Port Richey. For more information and programs, visit nprrec.org or call 727-841-4560.
