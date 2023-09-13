HOLIDAY — AmSkills, the nonprofit that trains people for well-paying jobs in manufacturing, has opened a new Workforce Training Center in Holiday, and plans to create an even larger workforce training facility there. The site was formerly the Polish American Club.
The 14,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing training facility is the only one of its kind in the Tampa Bay area.
“With this new facility, AmSkills will continue to provide training opportunities for persons with little to no skills or experience; employers; and those with experience who are ready to advance their skills in the areas of maintenance, machining, mechatronics, robotics, supply chain logistics and industry 4.0,” AmSkills said in a press release.
The building was completely rehabbed from the (dance) floor on up, contains $1 million worth of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, and is already 90% debt-free, Tom Mudano, president and chief executive of AmSkills, told the Suncoast News. Federal Community Development Block Grant funding, a generous gift from Dr. James P. Gills and establishing a boat and RV storage site on the property all contributed to the facility’s financial health.
In addition to classrooms and meeting space, the center has equipment for all levels of students, from beginner (how does an electrical system work? How do you manually operate a lathe?) to seriously powerful laser cutters, a 3-D printer, “cobots” (robots that assist a person in accomplishing a task) and specialized Amatrol Technical Training and Universal Robotics equipment. Education ranges from a program based at Anclote High School to college professors and industry bigwigs who want to learn how to train their own workforces — and all sorts of workers in between.
Mudano said groups have already traveled here from across the country, making the center a boon to the hospitality industry in Pasco and a hub for what could be called “industrial tourism.” AmSkills is a leader in helping companies develop apprenticeship programs, whereby the people it trains (and vets) via its Boot Camps move on to more advanced training in actual, career-building jobs. Mudano said people don’t understand the possibilities for careers in manufacturing, which is a huge employer in Florida and the Tampa Bay area in particular, and that there are other routes to satisfying, well-paid careers besides college.
“In Florida, 90% of (manufacturers) have less than 50 employees,” he said, “and so it’s harder for them to implement an apprenticeship program. That’s one of the reasons AmSkills is here.” Once they start using apprentices, he said, most companies find it beneficial: “Ninety percent of those who go through apprenticeships are successful and stay with the company.”
Mudano noted that its students can also prepare for jobs with public works and utility companies, where they are needed, for example, to operate and maintain machinery.
The new facility is also home to the Pasco County Economic Development Council’s SmartStart Incubator.
Interested people can see the new center for themselves at a one-day Discovery Workshop from 7:45 a.m. to noon on Oct. 14; this gives attendees the opportunity to decide if they’re interested in AmSkills’ two-week Boot Camp that will run Oct. 16 to 25. Anyone can attend, but registration is required at Amskills.org. The address is 4606 Darlington Road.
For more information about AmSkills, visit amskills.org or call 727-301-1282.
