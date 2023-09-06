Teaches organizing class at Trinity assisted living facility
TRINITY — “I think your environment is really important,” Liz Jenkins says. “Psychologists say it affects you subconsciously; you don’t even know it. But it does.”
So Jenkins, who is 96 and legally blind — she says she can see shapes and some colors, and she uses a reading machine to enlarge type and images so she can see them — has made it her mission to help her fellow residents of The Watermark at Trinity, an assisted living facility, make the most of what can be some pretty small living spaces.
Her own small but lovely quarters at the facility give proof to her principles — feeling more spacious than they probably are, with a sense of serenity founded largely in giving the eye both places to see harmonious things and places to see — nothing.
What it doesn’t have, she notes, is her pet peeve: clutter.
“Decorating is largely organizing,” she said. “People have too much clutter. I’m going to do an organizing class if see if I can get them to get rid of some things, or if you don’t want to get rid of it, put it away and rotate your objects.
“I start by asking what is the biggest problem people have? And the answer is, too much stuff. Start subtracting. People are afraid of empty space; they have to put something there. You have to get them to leave a little space.”
The organizing class will follow on the heels of “Maximize Your Space with Liz,” a class she gave for residents as part of Watermark University — a facility program that encourages residents to share all their hard-won knowledge with their neighbors.
At that class, Jenkins stressed using the principles of any good design — harmony, balance and color — to create a living space that is both pretty and comfortable. And, in the case of assisted living residences, appears spacious. Her own space has a simple color palette — dominant blue and accent yellow — with colors, lines and materials that are repeated throughout in lamps, artwork, bedspreads, etc. Her belongings are paired down to what she actually uses, are normal in scale (“little” stuff doesn’t work) and arranged in groups of three, as odd-number pairings are easier on the eyes (and thus the subconscious).
Those are principles she learned at the City College of Los Angeles in her hometown. But before going to school, she already had a love of decorating — as a child she drove her mother crazy by constantly rearranging the furniture — and then of drafting.
She was introduced to drafting as a service member in what was then the Army Air Corps, where she found a drafting room when looking for a field to train in, and wound up drafting airplane designs. She loved it, chose City College LA because it had a wonderful drafting department, and “drafted from 8 in the morning to midnight.”
That led to a career as both a professional decorator and then, as she kept coming up against the color issue, a professional organizer. She worked at both into her mid-80s when she said losing her sight was the only thing that could have stopped her. At that time she was working with her daughter; two of her four children are designers themselves. She and her daughter staged homes, she said, that had been on the market for two or three years, and when Jenkins and her daughter got done designing the rooms, “They’d sell in two or three weeks.”
Jenkins plans to continue helping her resident neighbors get the most from their living spaces.
“I taught the class a month ago, and I’m still getting compliments,” she said. “They want me to do it again. So I will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.