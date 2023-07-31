The eighth annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive is underway with Pasco County government and constitutional offices working together to collect footwear for kids in Pasco County Schools through Oct. 11.
New shoe and sock donations can be dropped in collection boxes at Pasco County Government locations and the Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller, Property Appraiser and Tax Collector offices.
In 2022, the drive collected nearly 3,000 pairs of shoes and more than 5,000 pairs of socks. Since 2016, the “Two Good Soles” event has collected 15,142 pairs of shoes and 39,762 pairs of socks. Social workers distribute the items to Pasco students.
Types of new shoes and socks to consider donating include:
• Children’s shoes sizes 9 and up
• Adult shoes in all sizes
• Socks in all sizes / neutral colors
• Closed-toe shoes / no flip-flops
All new shoes and socks will be donated to Pasco County Schools at the end of October.
