The first phase of the Ridge Road Extension in Pasco County opened a year ago. Additional phases to Sunlake Boulevard and U.S. 41 are coming in the future. Now county transportation planners are looking at running the road east of U.S. 41 to someday connect with Interstate 75 at the newly-opened Overpass Road interchange. But that route raises new environmental concerns because that would take it right over the Cypress Creek Preserve and a wellfield that provides the entire region with water.