As extremely cold air moves into the area, Pasco County is coordinating with the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County to provide Cold Weather Sheltering on both sides of the county on Saturday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 30, for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.
To make sheltering arrangements for either night, call the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County at (727) 842-8605, Extension 6, as follows:
- Friday, Jan. 28 – until 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 29 – from noon to 4 p.m.
The extreme cold expected this weekend could be dangerous to anyone who will be outside for long periods of time. Children, the elderly, and pets are especially vulnerable to the cold, and extra care should be taken to protect them.
