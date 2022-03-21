Elected officials and administrators from Pasco County and Pasco County Schools will discuss potential Penny for Pasco projects, timelines and other issues related to the referendum that would renew the one-cent local government infrastructure surtax from 2025 through 2039.
The Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center is at 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa.
Community members are welcome to attend the workshop, but there will be no public comment. A recording of the Joint Workshop will be available on Pasco County’s YouTube Channel.
The 2024 Penny for Pasco referendum will appear on the General Election ballot on Nov. 8. Money raised funds job creation, public safety, environmental lands, education and infrastructure, and would be shared among Pasco County Government, Pasco County Schools and cities within Pasco County.
Pasco County voters have approved the Penny for Pasco twice, beginning in 2004.
To learn more about the Penny for Pasco, visit bit.ly/Penny4Pasco.
