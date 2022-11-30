Pasco County Engineering Services will hold two open-house-style public meetings to go over a planned 37-mile multiuse trail from Trinity to Trilby on Dec. 6 and 7 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Dec. 6 meeting will be at the Hampton Inn, 11780 State Road 54 in Odessa, and the Dec. 7 session will be at the Dade City Garden Club, 13630 5th St. in Dade City.
The proposed Orange Belt Trail will enhance Pasco County’s existing and planned regional trail network by connecting to the Coast-to-Coast, Starkey, Suncoast and Withlacoochee trails, the county says.
The trail will be funded by Penny for Pasco, and perhaps in the future partially from grants, but its construction will not affect anyone’s property taxes, the county said.
The paved trail will likely follow the path of the defunct Orange Belt Railway. The trail is planned to be mostly off the roadway and follow natural features when possible. It’s intended for pedestrian and bicycle traffic and could include horse trails in some areas.
Each open house will begin with a short formal presentation of preliminary plans for the trail, and officials will be on hand to answer questions.
Plans for the trail are in the very preliminary stages — the county is six months into a two-year investigation of what the final trail will look like, according to Sam Beneck, project manager with Pasco County Engineering Services, and Wiatt Bowers, transportation planning project director with Atkins Global, a Jacksonville-based firm that is consulting with the county on the project.
Issues such as the exact path, or alignment, will come up down the road, they said. At this stage and at these meetings, they are looking for input into what the public envisions for the trail, such as what features and amenities it would like to see.
The engineers noted the high number of users of existing trails to point out what they say are the many public benefits of pedestrian/bike trails.
“We've seen in some of the facilities we've built in Pasco that it unlocks some of these county parks and properties,” Beneck told the Suncoast News. “It connects these communities to amenities around them.
“We hope that folks can connect to our trail system, either directly to the Orange Belt or to another trail, and start to enjoy their community and those features that are around them. We have a ton of natural beauty in Pasco County, and a lot of very diverse environments for people to enjoy.
“A lot of people, myself included, find a lot of stress relief in it,” he continued.
“We even find sometimes that it has a management benefit; when you have folks who are using and enjoying these parks and facilities day in and day out, it (helps prevent) some other challenges that the county sometimes has, like trespass and dumping.”
“There’s the opportunity also for economic development,” said Bowers. Using the trails, he said, brings people into proximity with downtowns, with stores and restaurants and whatever else is available in their area.
“They’ve even coined a term for it, ‘trail-oriented development,’” he said.
So, Beneck said, “The more public use we get out of these facilities, we really see that they perform a lot better, and their intended purposes are really fulfilled.”
That’s why the county hopes the public will come to the open houses and share their vision for what they want from the proposed trail. Those who can’t attend can get information at visit orangebelttrail.com. The deadline to submit feedback online is Dec. 31.
