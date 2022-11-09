Pasco County announced that government offices will be closed to the public Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day and will reopen Monday.
Pasco County Public Transportation (GoPasco) will temporarily suspend fixed-route and paratransit bus services Thursday.
Residential and commercial trash and recycling collection services may be suspended November 10, 2022. If your trash pickup is missed, please put out your trash on your next regularly scheduled day.
WM announced it will suspend all collection services in Pasco on Thursday. Commercial service will resume Friday. Residential collection will be the next service day Monday.
All Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources events and activities are canceled Thursday.
Pasco County Customer Service will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Call 727-847-2411.
