LAND O’LAKES — A Land O’Lakes High School student has teamed up with a nonprofit bike shop to do good this holiday season. Ananth Kutuva, a 17-year-old junior, set a goal to collect 100 bicycles for Tampa nonprofit WellBuilt Bikes’ Earn-a-Bike program and has surpassed it.
The Neighborhood Bicycle Drive will close Friday, Dec. 23, but Kutuva said he will continue the bike drive next year until he starts college. His new goal is to reach 250 bikes.
“We started at the end of July, and we’ve collected about 125 bikes so far,” Kutuva said. “We periodically donate 25 bikes to the shop. It was amazing to see all the people donating very expensive bikes out of the kindness of their hearts just for the community.”
To date, Ananth has received an electric bike, with a value of $1,500; a vintage recumbent bike, with a value of $1,200; a few tricycles and specialty bikes; 60-plus adult bikes; and 40-plus children’s bikes. He collects bikes in any condition.
WellBuilt Bikes operates out of the University Mall in Tampa and sells refurbished bikes at affordable prices. The nonprofit invests the sales revenue back into its Earn-A-Bike program for the benefit of residents with little to no money can access and own a bike of their own.
The Earn-A-Bike program requires people to volunteer 10 hours at either the bike shop, one of the nonprofit’s community gardens or its mobile grocery program. They also must not own a vehicle or other bicycle to be eligible for a bike. Before it became Earn-A-Bike, the nonprofit originally started out as a co-op in a shipping container, where people could come and build their own bike for free. More than 1,000 bicycles were built thanks to this program.
The biggest challenge so far has been finding knowledgeable technicians who can handle the more technical aspect of building a bike.
WellBuilt Bikes Executive Director Jon Dengler said, “It’s really important to me that these bikes aren’t ending up in a landfill, it’s an ecological and economic incentive. Also, riding a bike makes you healthier and you’re more connected to the community.
“What we realized is we’re addressing a deeper issue of access and freedom because when people have access to a bike, they can meet a lot more of their own basic needs,” he continued. “They can get to job opportunities and social services, doctor’s appointments and other needs.”
Kutuva’s passion for bikes and mountain biking started when he was 12 years old by watching YouTube videos about the subject. Soon, he was teaching himself how to make repairs himself from watching more videos, which ultimately led him to discovering WellBuilt Bikes. Kutuva began volunteering with the nonprofit since freshman year of high school, and over the years, has given more than 100 hours to the shop.
Ananth’s father, Ramesh Vasudevan, has instilled the value of giving back to the community, having volunteered for different causes since moving to the United States in 1994. Seeing his son work with WellBuilt Bikes makes him feel proud of what he’s accomplished.
Bicycles can be donated directly to WellBuilt Bikes at 12256 University Mall Court, Tampa. If you’re unable to transport the bicycle yourself, contact Kutuva at ananthkutuva@gmail.com.
