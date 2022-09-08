LAND O’LAKES — Pasco County school district employees will be getting the biggest pay raise they’ve seen in years as a result of a deal their representatives reached during negotiations Aug. 31.
Teachers are set to get an average raise of 5.4% under the agreement, which also increases the district’s minimum pay to $46,425. That’s still below the $47,500 that Gov. Ron DeSantis and lawmakers called for two years ago, but it’s an improvement on the $39,845 the district offered as a base pay before then.
The deal also eliminates the experience cap the district had placed on retirees who sought to return to teaching, and on professionals with specialized licenses such as speech language pathologists. Employee relations supervisor Nora Light said schools had lost several qualified candidates because of that cap.
Support employees such as bus drivers and classroom assistants are set to see raises that could surpass 10% in several instances. The district offer would convert several supplements into permanent pay, then give everyone a 5% raise.
Employees who do not reach $15 per hour, which is required by the state beginning in October, would receive an additional bump to that level. Then the district would further adjust current employees’ experience levels to combat wage compression brought about by the new minimum wage law,
That change would translate into additional raises of about 5% for thousands of workers, employee relations supervisor Tom Neesham said. In total, the school-related employees would see raises totaling $19.33 million.
A year ago, by contrast, the district offered non-repeating 4% supplements, a settlement arrived upon in May after months of discussions.
“We are very excited to sign this,” said Jeff Larsen, operations director for the United School Employees of Pasco. “We are excited about the number, first of all. It’s the largest we have had in a number of years. We’re also excited about the timing.”
The raises are set to appear in employees’ Sept. 30 paychecks. The added money retroactive to July 1 would come Oct. 21.
The sides agreed to distribute the money in advance of official contract ratification, with the understanding that employees might need to return some if the deal falls apart. They still have some language items within the contract to negotiate.
But they said they wanted to ensure employees get the added pay as soon as possible. Light added that the goal is to conclude financial talks early in future years, as well.
Next year, the district is set to begin collecting revenue from a newly approved property tax increase, with the proceeds dedicated to non-administrative pay raises. School Board members have said the referendum money, which comes on top of the negotiated raises, should help the district become more competitive in recruiting and retaining faculty and staff members.
During a meeting Aug. 30, they noted that the district began seeing an influx of applicants soon after the referendum passed. The district had 131 advertised teaching positions on Monday, down from 354 a week before classes were set to resume.
