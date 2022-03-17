With today being St. Patrick's Day, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said that drivers should avoid getting behind the wheel if they've had a few too many drinks.
"Buzzed driving is drunk driving," the agency said. "If you plan to celebrate always designate a sober driver and arrive alive."
Here are some safety tips to stay safe:
- Don't risk driving -- if you plan to drive, don't drink.
- If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver before partying.
- If your designated driver does drink, take mass transit, a cab or call someone else to drive you home.
- If you cannot get a driver, spend the night where the activity is being held.
- If you notice an impaired driver, report them to law enforcement immediately.
- Always wear your seat belt -- it’s the best defense against impaired drivers.
