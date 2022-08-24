Pasco Sheriff's Office has internship opportunities

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming 12 new interns for the 2022 fall semester.
The students will work alongside various PSO units, including the Behavioral Health Intervention Team, Forensics, Victim Advocates, Economic Crimes, Major Crimes and more.
PSO’s internship program offers diverse opportunities for interns, presenting career paths available with PSO. In addition, internships are an excellent opportunity for students to gain experience and learn about law enforcement.
The Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applicants for the 2023 spring semester. If you are interested in applying for the internship program, visit joinpso.com and complete a volunteer application.
