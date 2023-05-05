While the warm weather tempts citizens to take a swim this summer, it’s imperative to do so safely. Drownings can occur within seconds, especially when it comes to children. Pasco Sheriff’s Office is sharing water safety tips this National Water Safety Month to ensure citizens stay safe near water when enjoying activities such as boating and kayaking, visiting the beach or enjoying the pool. Below are some important tips to stay safe when making a splash in the water!
- Teach children to swim and how to get out of pools.
- Keep pools secure to prevent a drowning.
- When boating, check the weather forecast before heading out.
- Before heading out on the boat, always check your equipment and file a float plan with someone staying on shore.
- Just how drivers share the road, boaters must remember to share the water and its resources.
