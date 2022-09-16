With Tropical Storm Fiona currently projected to move into the Caribbean over the weekend, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office encourages citizens to prepare for storms that may come our way.
Florida is known for its diverse weather conditions, often creating potential for hurricanes, thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain and flash flooding.
September is National Preparedness Month, and with Atlantic hurricane season running until Nov. 30, Pasco Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to prepare now, before a storm affects our area.
It’s vital to plan before a storm to ensure you have necessities. Make sure your emergency kit is well stocked with supplies including water, food, prescriptions, first aid items, batteries and other important items.
