Pasco Sheriff warns citizens to be wary on Cyber Monday

Consumers aren’t the only ones looking for deals on Cyber Monday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office warned in a press release. So are crooks.
It’s a prime opportunity for criminals to do some shopping of their own, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“If you plan to do some Cyber Monday shopping, PSO encourages you to shop safely,” and offered some helpful tips:
- Use secure websites for purchases. Secure websites include an “s” with https:// (instead of http://)
- Use your credit card, instead of a debit card, for online transactions
- Never save your payment information online
- Make different and creative passwords
- Beware of suspiciously low pricing. If a deal looks too good, it may be fake
If you are a victim of identity theft or credit card fraud this holiday shopping season, report the incident immediately.
