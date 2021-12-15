NEW PORT RICHEY – Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says his agency is going to need more money for jail space.
At the County Commission meeting on Dec. 7, the sheriff said he expects to be short between 588 and 700 beds, and that’s with a new jail that is expected to open.
By 2024, the jail would need 2,035 beds.
While some tout “bail reform” as a way to lower the count in the county’s jails, it doesn’t work because just letting people go doesn’t work, Nocco said.
His agency is dealing with numerous issues and he said it’s important to bear in mind that the jails are not full of misdemeanor pot smokers. He said 85% of the people in his jails are felons.
“Nobody is in there for misdemeanor weed,” Nocco said.
There are problems in his system and the state system, he said, including that the state Department of Corrections can’t handle those prisoners who have been sentenced and should have been sent to state facilities.
Personnel shortages at the DOC level mean Nocco has 245 people who should be in state prison but are not. Everyone is having a hard time finding and keeping officers to supervise inmates, he added, and the state is having to close prisons because of the staffing shortfall.
And when it comes to violation of probation, there’s a shortage of judges.
When the bond for the new jail went out, he said, staffing wasn’t included and he will need 250 more workers at a cost of $40 million.
He said he would like the county jail to do more than just warehouse people.
“We do not want to warehouse people. We want to improve them,” he said, citing the special housing unit for veterans, the faith-based unit, psychiatric housing, medication treatment programs and computer tablets for learning and job training so inmates who leave the jail can find a job and not return to jail.
Nocco said he’s tried to find efficiencies by contracting out health care, food service, commissary service and transportation, but there’s only so much that can be cut before inmates start to make allegations and file complaints.
“If we don’t maintain certain things, a federal decree can come down,” he said, from a federal judge who doesn’t care about the local financial situation and is just concerned with inmate rights.
“They tell you what to do and you have to do it.”
There’s a shortfall of between $19 million and $25 million, Nocco said, because nobody expected the cost of building materials to rise so much, and the final cost could be $132.15 million for 1,000 beds.
It’s not just that, but a rising inmate population means expanded food, medical and laundry services.
At present, he said he’s been paying other counties to take inmates, including Hernando County at $73 per day, so he’s paying $3.2 million a year to house about 100 inmates out of the county.
One of the hazards of overcrowding the jails is the classification issue because of the danger of mixing different types of offenders. He has had to put three men in a cell, he said, and have some inmates on the floor in dayrooms. That becomes a security issue for detention deputies; whereas there was once one deputy for 64 inmates, now one deputy is watching 112.
The staffing issue is a big problem and his agency has tried to hire from the state Department of Corrections because with insufficient deputies his department is exposed to lawsuits from inmates.
Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick said that the $3.2 million could be used to expand the jail.
Commissioner Ron Oakley said that six to eight months ago he was told they’d be short of money because of inflation and growth.
“I’m glad citizens chose to build a 1,000-bed jail. They want safety like we do,” he said. “We need to buckle up and work together.”
“The citizens supported this,” Nocco said.
Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said that the can has been kicked down the street for many years, and county administrator Dan Biles said the current contract will go before the board with a start in the spring. It will add 580 beds and a new central services area, but it’s short of funding by $20 million to $30 million because of the cost of materials, and every month such costs go up 4% to 5%.
Commissioner Jack Mariano asked if money from the opioid settlement could be used, and Nocco said it would only be a one-time funding item, but he’d try to see what he could do.
“We’d have to look at a capital project,” he said.
Commissioner Mike Moore said perhaps the money from the settlement could be used if a connection is made between opioid addiction and crime.
Pasco’s population might hit 840,000 by 2040, the sheriff said, and these issues aren’t going away.
“Some way, somehow, it’s going to have to be dealt with,” he said.
In other action
• Commissioner Kathryn Starkey replaced Commissioner Ron Oakley as chair of the Pasco County Commission. Commissioner Jack Mariano was elected vice chairman.
• Commissioners approved 5-0 a redefinition of the districts of the commissioners.
• Commissioners approved 5-0 several comprehensive plan amendments and CDD boundary changes, sometimes over vehement public opposition. In the comprehensive plan, that includes a boundary change for the Mirada Community Development District; an ordinance establishing the Cobblestone Community Development District, the Two Rivers North CDD and the Two Rivers West CDD; and a change in zoning from R-2 low density to MF-1 Multiple-Family Medium Density for 55 — later changed to 45 — townhome units, amid vehement and detailed community opposition to townhomes because of traffic, flooding, community disruption and other issues.
• A zoning amendment for the Dale Mabry MPUD Master Planned Unit Development, allowing for 238 multifamily residential entitlements on land previously zoned commercial was continued to a date and time uncertain.
